PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - People in Pine Bluff are still dealing with the aftermath of Saturday's flash floods.

The people who saw the water rise up said it went back down within an hour, but days later, they're still cleaning up and wondering what's next.

Pop's Barbershop is a staple in Pine Bluff.

"We know everybody and everybody knows us. People just love to come over and hang out. I've been here since we opened up," barber Stevie Turner said.

Turner said he’s been with the shop over 15 years and has never seen it flood.

"We had a couple clients come in and said 'it's raining hard out there it's like it's flooding,'" Turner said.

Before he knew it, water was rushing into the shop Saturday night. On what's usually an off day for hair stylists, staff were working to dry out the shop. They're not sure when they'll be able to open back up but are hopeful that it's this week.

"We have a lot of equipment in there now, trying to dry things up but we're going to definitely have to pick up the carpet and replace all that," Turner said.

For the Jefferson County Election Commission, water damage isn't uncommon. Staff said water has been leaking through their roof since the weekend.

"Nobody from the county has been in the building. Nobody to take care of cleanup, removal of the water, we've still got water coming over from the next building," chairman Michael Adam said.

With ruined voting machines and wet documents, they're still waiting to hear from the county judge about how to proceed.

"I don't know where the urgency is, I see none. We've got election coming up and we start meeting deadlines set by federal and state law starting October the 8th," Adam said.

For now, they're working in the damp building- doing what they can.

"This country was founded on everybody getting a vote. That's the whole thing you know," Adam said.

THV11 did reach out to County Judge Booker Clemons. Over the phone, he said they will get machines when they have a safe place to store them.

As for the elections office, Clemons said it's not a quick fix, and he'll have more information after speaking with their insurance provider.

© 2018 KTHV