City of Pine Bluff prepares for severe winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pine Bluff street and police departments are getting ready for the potential for severe ice over the next few days.

"We've got our salt trucks and our graters already in the shop, waiting for the first hint of any ice to come," Rick Rhoden said

Crews with the Pine Bluff Street Department will be salting the roads throughout the night and morning. But, director Rick Rhoden worries they may have to continue through the weekend.

"With the temperatures dropping down below freezing within the next three or four days, it seems we're going to be a pretty good fight keeping it thawed out," he said.

The trucks will first salt the main roads; 28th street, Hazel Street and 42nd from the hospital.

Rhoden asks you to be patient if the street you live on becomes too icy.

"We'll get those after all the main thorough fairs are done," he said.

Pine Bluff police are preparing to potentially respond to more calls.

"Whenever there's ice on the roads, the number one call we get is traffic accidents. Luckily, they are almost always minor," Sgt. Richard Wegner said.

Sgt. Richard Wegner asks you to stay home. This way it's one less emergency officers have to respond to.

"If you don't have a legitimate reason to have to get out on icy roads. Just don't take that risk," he said.

Mechanics are also putting tire chains on the police cars, making it easier for officers to navigate the icy roads.