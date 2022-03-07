Arkansans cleaning up after tornado, storm damage

The latest round of storms hit areas like Martin Township hard, injuring at least two people in Pope County.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — During the daylight hours, you can really see the scope of the damage caused by a tornado Sunday night in Pope County.

For people like Dan McAllister who lives in Martin Township, he is grateful that his family members are okay.

"It come over quick. Trees start falling. Then my tractor barn went," McAllister said.

Sunday's tornado took him by surprise.

He said he's lived in the area for more than 50 years and has never experienced anything like it.

"You see it see it on TV all the time, but until it happens to you, you don't really realize how scary it is," McAllister said.

He and his family were inside of their home when the tornado touched down.

McAllister's oldest son was on the second floor of a nearby barn where he lives.

"I come running down there, because I could just see that barn going through the air," McAllister said.

He wasted no time.

When storms cleared, he quickly ran out to check on his son who was fortunately not injured.

"He was in his bedroom, sitting there against the bed and said the whole house was shaking and I said, 'Lets get out of here, it may not be over,'" McAllister described to us.

The damage from strong winds was widespread, even hitting those who help in times like this.

The Martin Township Volunteer Fire Department took a hit.

Volunteer firefighters said no one was inside.

"It damaged one of our trucks [and] lifted the roof up off the the one of the buildings," one volunteer firefighter told us.

The cleanup effort was seen across the county on Monday.

Electric utility and road crews spent most of the day restoring power and clearing roads blocked because of downed trees.

Justin Drittler is the director for the Pope County Office of Emergency Management.

"We've seen a total of about 10 houses and a lot of shops and outbuildings that have been torn up pretty bad," Drittler said.

He added that their crews are prepared to stay in the area to help as much as they can.

"This could be a couple of days, it could be a couple of weeks," Drittler said.

Now that storms have passed, McAllister is thankful the unthinkable didn't happen.

However, Sunday night will stick with him for quite sometime.