Here's what we know about possible severe winter weather in Arkansas

Multiple storms systems are shaping up to bring active weather to Arkansas this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across Arkansas in advance of the next winter storm that could cause major issues in some of the state.

Arctic air has invaded the state and temperatures have been dropping swiftly with the passage of the cold front that arrived Tuesday afternoon.

A layer of low-level subfreezing air is in place already over the Ozarks and northern Arkansas will set the stage for a significant freezing rain and/or sleet event.

Little to no snow is expected since the temperatures between the clouds to the ground will be too warm.

The rain will freeze on contact or freeze before reaching the ground and fall as sleet.

Arkansas weather: Severe winter storms 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The next round of precipitation will enter the state from the west throughout later Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.

For most of central Arkansas, it will be a cold rain with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

However, for the Ozarks and the counties under a winter storm warning freezing rain and sleet will make the roads treacherous and cause possible power outages.

The chance of freezing rain and sleet will continue to accumulate on the roads and power lines all the way through Thursday night and end by Friday morning.

For central Arkansas, rain may change to freezing rain in the Ouachitas and as far south as Little Rock for a few hours early Thursday morning.

This could lead to light icing on trees and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

The depth and strength of the cold air is a tricky forecast to determine and the chance of wintry weather pushing farther south is possible.