Power line workers prepared for icy night in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As winter weather moves its way into central Arkansas, line workers like Aaron Ramos are ready, but still cautious.

"I'd like to go back to my family the same way that I left them," Ramos said. "All of us linemen out here, we've got to watch out for each other."

In total, hundreds of workers just like Ramos will be out during this week's winter weather.

"At last count, we had a workforce of about 900 people lined up to work in Arkansas," David Lewis, a spokesperson for Entergy, said. "It takes a small army to work through a big event like this ice storm may turn out to be."

That "small army" is growing bigger by the hour. Entergy is pulling crews from neighboring states to help out, if they're needed.

"What we're looking at is a potentially major winter weather ice storm event," Lewis said.

Even with the ice on the way, Ramos says he's ready. He's been a lineman for Entergy for six years and has seen his fair share of storms.

"We're always training and learning, so we're always prepared for any type of situation," he said.

That experience has led Lewis and Ramos to be more steady than shaky. The THV11 weather team is predicting up to a half an inch of ice to fall Wednesday night, but that doesn't phase them.

"For me, it's just calmness. We're always prepared," Ramos said.

"Nobody's really freaked out, they just know what they have to do," Lewis said.

As the weather rolls through, Lewis says it's important to remember the basics.

If you do get stuck at home, have plenty of food, water, and blankets to stay safe until crews can restore power.

Ramos says keeping clear of crews is just as important.