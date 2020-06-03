Update:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has toured a neighborhood in Tennessee reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at “the tremendous heart" he witnessed.

He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members, saying: “We love them, they're special people."

Trump assumed the role of national consoler as he traveled Friday to Tennessee.

Trump is touring hard-hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13.

Many more people were injured, some critically.

PHOTOS: President Donald Trump surveys damage after Middle Tennessee tornadoes President Donald Trump speaks Mike Herrick, with Putnam County Rescue Squad, as he tours damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, left, flies over damage after a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, taken on the plane in flight over Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump speaks Mike Herrick, with Putnam County Rescue Squad, as he tours damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump is greeted by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, second from left, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Trump is in Tennessee to view tornado damage. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) President Donald Trump, accompanied by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, center, speaks with residents Matt and Angela Suggs as they tour damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump flies over and sees damage after a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, taken in flight over Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Original story:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday just days after storms that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit. The White House says Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the tornadoes.

The White House hasn't specified exactly where Trump will visit. The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction.

A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing most of the deaths.

