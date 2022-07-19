How to protect your plants and yard during extreme heat

Arkansas has been seeing severe heat, and with even hotter temps on the way, experts are sharing are tips for protecting plants and lawns.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas continues to feel the impact of an ongoing heatwave, and the state isn't looking too green as a result.

You can see it immediately in many of our yards, which have brownish looks to them.

With even hotter temperatures this week, there are steps you can take to get your lawn, plants, and trees through the summer.

Let's start with proper watering for your plants and yard.

According to Colin Massey, University of Arkansas Extension Agent for Horticulture, you want the water to go deep into the soil slowly and infrequently. He also mentions that most plants require an inch [of water] each week.

"That's going to develop a more robust root system that can explore and find water better," Massey said. "We typically want to do that early in the morning to avoid so much evaporation if possible [and] drip irrigation is going to be a big deal to try and avoid excessive runoff."

Massey encourages gardeners to remove weeds that are competing for water and to add mulch if they don't already have it.



He said that mulch helps keep weeds from growing, conserves moisture, and helps keep plant roots cooler.



The biggest thing you should take into account if you're plants aren't growing despite consistent care? Well, you can blame the heat.



"Especially with tomato plants, they're ideal temperature range is usually around 75 degrees. When we get over 90-95 degrees they will often just drop those blossoms or they'll get poor pollination, so you may have a few tomatoes on there and a few flowers. It's really just due to that excessive heat," Massey said.

So, what about your lawn then?

Well, experts encourage leaving your grass taller than you typically would to help it retain moisture.

They also suggest that avoid mowing over brown spots in your yard.

Most importantly though, like your other plants, watering is key to keeping your grass green.



That's something that even local business owners are abiding by, like Levi Schroeder, owner of Levi's lawn care. says it's most effective early in the morning before the sun comes out.