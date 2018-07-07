CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – If you were looking to get out this weekend following the Friday night storms, you may think twice about heading to Lake Beaverfork’s public beach.

The public beach at Lake Beaverfork will be closed this weekend due to storm damage.

Viewers on the Conway, Arkansas, City of Colleges Facebook page have posted about the damage in the area.

One woman said Friendship Road was without power for a couple of hours and branches were in the street. No word yet on when the public beach will officially reopen for patrons.

[Credit: KTHV, via Thomas Meares]

Custom

© 2018 KTHV