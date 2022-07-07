Pulaski County issues burn ban, effective immediately

Pulaski County has issued a burn ban that prohibits outdoor burning or the use of fireworks, as the state sees increasingly dry conditions.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Pulaski County has issued a burn ban due to hazardous weather and dry conditions.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including the use of fireworks, as it could ne dangerous to wildlife and surrounding properties. This will remain in effect until further notice.

Under special circumstances, outdoor burning may be permitted with a written permit from the Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management.

Violations of the burn ban are considered a Class A misdemeanor and are enforceable by law enforcement, fire officials, and Pulaski County Emergency Management employees.