Strong scattered storms possible Wednesday as a front swings through Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of Arkansas it has felt like it's been forever since we've had rain in the forecast, but that'll change on Wednesday when a weak cold front slices through the state.

Along and ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will develop, supporting the chance of a couple of storms. They could become strong to possibly severe, primarily through the afternoon and evening.

There is a slim risk for severe weather across most of Arkansas. The main threats will be gusty winds and small hail. The tornado threat is very low, but a brief weak tornado can't be ruled out.

Unfortunately not everyone will see rain in the state.

The lowest chance of rainfall is southwest Arkansas. Grass and brush fires danger will be higher going into the weekend for those who stay dry.

Burn bans remain in effect for most of the state until further notice.

Behind the front the air will be a little cooler and less humid on Thursday with plenty of sun.

By Friday the weather pattern begins to warm up in advance of a stronger cold front that is expected to move into the state Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

This front will produce more widespread rain across the region. But again some folks might miss out on a well needed soaking rain.

Showers and storms could arrive in north Arkansas through Saturday afternoon and build into central Arkansas through Saturday evening and linger into Sunday.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday with highs into the low 70s.

A true taste of sweater weather arrives early next week as the mercury is expected to drop into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The first frost looks possible for west and north Arkansas next week as the mercury could drop close to freezing with clear skies and calm winds.

Stay with us for the latest on potentially the cold air of the season coming next week.

And text your weather pictures and reports to 501-376-1111.

