Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms making their way into Arkansas this week

An active weather pattern will bring two rounds of rain and thunderstorms to Arkansas. The first round arrives on Valentine’s Day, and the second on Wednesday night.

ARKANSAS, USA — An active weather pattern will bring two rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the state. The first round arrives on Valentine’s Day, and the second round could produce the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It’s important to make sure you have a way to receive severe weather information!

Round 1: Valentine’s Day will start off very wet and windy as a storm system moves into Arkansas on Tuesday morning. The system will be fast-moving with rain and plenty of wind during the day.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect statewide on Tuesday with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The system should clear the state by the late afternoon, allowing for better weather conditions on Tuesday night.

Round 2: On Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning, the next storm system will approach from the west and appears to have enough instability and wind shear to help produce the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms over Arkansas.

There’s a SLIGHT RISK or level 2 out of 5 Risk of Severe weather for a good part of the state. However, the best dynamics right now are located over the southern and southeastern parts of the state.

Damaging wind will be the primary concern, however, a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The timing of the second system takes it through Arkansas overnight on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

It’s important to stay weather aware and have a couple of different ways of receiving severe weather information in your area.

