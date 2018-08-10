LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - During the fall Arkansas has a lot of unexpected visitors.

And this fall, mosquitoes are one of them. They've become a pesky problem so far this season.

Many central Arkansas cities have been spraying regularly to help lower the numbers. What’s changed to cause the increase in the mosquito population this year, though?

The three-month rainfall totals show a significant increase from last year and this year. The most notable change was point-45 inches of rain in September in 2017 and 7-point-02 inches of rain in September of 2018.

This means more mosquitoes can find stagnant water to lay their eggs.

Entomology professor David Dussourd said it’s important people remove standing water from around homes. THV11 will have more details soon on whether or not cooler weather in the forecast will help the issue.

