LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though rain has exited the state and much of the water has receded, the Arkansas Department of Transportation warns that some roads could stay flooded for several days.

“The creeks continue to dump into other creeks and into tributaries and other small rivers and large rivers,” ARDOT spokesman Danny Straessle said. “As all of that water continues to migrate, we'll see flooding in east [and] southeast Arkansas as the week continues.”

Straessle said the department is monitoring known flood-prone areas, many of which are on rural roads.

ARDOT crews dealt with a closure of much greater scale during Thursday morning rush hour when floodwater covered a busy section of Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock.

“This portion of Interstate 30 carries about 92,000 vehicles daily on average,” Straessle said.

For about one hour, crews closed I-30 in both directions near the Alexander exit after water from Crooked Creek spilled out of its banks onto the main lanes and frontage road.

The stretch of the interstate has a history of flooding. Straessle said an improvement project completed several years ago has kept floodwater from Crooked Creek off the road.

“We were doing a lot of investigation this morning while we had the interstate temporarily shut down,” he said.

ARDOT engineers and hydrologists surveyed the area from the ground and air during Thursday’s closure.

“They were able to walk onto the highway. They were able to look at the creek banks -- just the entire area,” he said. “They'll look at the drone footage and put it all together and compare that to what kind of designs they already have the way it was constructed and just take a look at everything to see is there anything else that needs to be done.”

