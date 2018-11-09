LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Hurricane Florence will not affect us in Arkansas but it is a great reminder for you and your family to be prepared for other natural disasters that may come our way.

"It's extremely important to be prepared because nobody really expects a disaster. We all think that happens to somebody else but it can happen to us at any time,” Red Cross Executive Director Lore McFarlane said.

Red Cross volunteers like Kyle Nipper and John Grigsby are about to head east. They are just two of over 700 volunteers nationwide who are preparing for Hurricane Florence and the devastation it could leave behind.

"We have a number of different storage bins that we have all sorts of different disaster supplies that we will hand,” Nipper said. "We have canteens where we can actually serve food out of."

McFarlane said this hurricane shows just how important it is to be prepared for any natural disaster.

"Even people here in Arkansas. We're thinking the hurricane isn't near us but we can get floods. We can get rain. We need to stay informed,” she said.

She said everyone should have an emergency kit ready to go at all times. Inside your kit should include water, medications, important papers and flashlights.

“Make sure you include your pets in that plan so they got a plan, too,” McFarlane said.’

Dan Noble with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management recommends keeping a gallon of water per person per day. For a family of four, that would come out to about 28 gallons for an entire week.

"Hurricanes, you can forecast those three or four days out. You can't forecast tornadoes three or four days out so that's why it's critical to always be prepared,” Noble said.

Noble also recommends keeping your kit in a place it is easy to grab.

"A lot of people keep them in the same closet you would go if a tornado happened,” he said.

Your emergency kit should also include:

At least a three-day supply of food

Battery-powered radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Filter mask

Moist towelettes

Manual can opener

Garbage bags and plastic ties

Pet food

Extra clothing

