Saline County is one area hit hard by flood waters overnight and into Thursday afternoon closing roads and schools.

People living across the county said they haven’t seen quite that much water in years.

“We got about 5 inches in 5 hours,” said Allen Scott, Bryant mayor. “Turn around, don’t drown. It’s not worth it.”

Saline County emergency squads made two water rescues Thursday morning, one man waiting for help on top of his sinking vehicle.

"If the barricades are up, they are there for a reason,” said Todd Crowson, Bryant Police Department. “We don't want people driving around them thinking they can make it through the water."

Several Bryant streets closed including Boone Road at Bishop Park, a major city connector.

That area was covered in flood waters the majority of the day. Water went above the baseball field fences.

A baseball tournament scheduled at Bishop Park for Easter weekend has been canceled, according to Mayor Scott.

Other areas, including Benton and areas of the county, were impacted by road closures; one of them being Zuber Road near Bethel Middle School.

"I had to call-in to work because there was no way to get there,” said Jayme Byrd.

Byrd lives off Zuber. The road closures left her stuck at home for the day.

"It's a day I won't get paid for, but you know, it’ll be ok,” she said.

The majority of Saline County streets are open again.

City leaders ask if you have any flood damage to contact your local city hall. They will get you in contact with FEMA.