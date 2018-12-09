In the United States, we refer to them as Hurricanes, but tropical cyclones have different names in different parts of the world.

First of all, a tropical cyclone is a large cluster of rain and wind, sometimes reaching wind speeds of over 160 mph. These cyclones also bring several feet of rain and storm surges of 10-20 feet or more.

The greatest weather disaster in the history of the U.S., in terms of fatalities, was the 1900 Galveston Texas hurricane, where anywhere between 8,000 to 12,000 people perished.

The greatest disaster, in terms of financial destruction, was Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

All tropical lows are formed the same way, but once a hurricane crosses the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean it becomes a Typhoon. When they form in the Indian Ocean or South Pacific they are called Cyclones.

Maybe a bit confusing, but all the same type of deadly tropical storm.

© 2018 KTHV