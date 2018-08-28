SAN ANTONIO — If you're tired of the heat, be careful what you wish for when you ask for the cold.

We may be approaching a prolonged winter season with extremely cold weather.

The Winter cold was the hot topic in San Antonio this week, as people were bracing themselves for what the 2019 Farmer's Almanac is calling a "stinging cold" winter.

We're expecting significantly lower-than-normal temperatures to hit Texas this year and to stay even through the start of Spring of 2019.

They've based this chilling prediction on a formula developed 200 years, back in the year 1818.

The 2019 Farmers' Almanac predicts this winter will bring stinging cold temperatures with average precipitation in our region. Same goes for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico.

