Another round of severe storms likely for Arkansas on Saturday

Central and southern Arkansas are under the threat of severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — [Eds. Note: The above video was recorded Friday evening.]

Several counties fall under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., south and east portions of the state fall under a MEDIUM risk, which is a level 3 out of 5, including Pulaski County.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

A warm front from the south lifted and stalled across central Arkansas this morning. This has helped to usher in a warm, moist air mass.

With dew points near the 70s and temperatures warming up to near 80 degrees this afternoon, we’ll start to see the development of scattered storms and super cells.

These storms have the ability to produce large hail and damaging winds and a strong tornado threat, especially in southeast Arkansas.

Showers and storms will continue to develop between 3 p.m. and midnight. In the early afternoon, we’ll have to watch for the development of individual supercell storms. They will begin to become more numerous into the evening around sunset hours.

Here is what the future radar may look like through the day:

Unlike our last severe weather event Thursday, we didn’t have showers early in the day to absorb the energy in the atmosphere that helps fuel these storms.

The round of storm cells in the late afternoon are likely to produce large hail in excess of one inch in diameter or even up to golf ball to tennis size hail.

Storms could produce damaging winds up to 50 to 70 mph. Most tornadoes should be weak if we see any, but a strong tornado or two above an EF 2 can’t be ruled out, especially in E and SE Arkansas.

By late evening, we’ll see the cells begin to cluster and slowly form into a complex of showers and storms ahead of the cold front pushing through the state.

Localized flash flooding will be another risk to expect as many of these showers will be training over the same area into the overnight hours.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Now is the time to prepare on how to respond if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Know where the safest place in your home, work, or a business is located.

Remember a watch means severe weather is possible to develop, a warning means the severe weather threat has or is expected to happen shortly.

Download or update the THV11 App to receive notifications on the warnings that may be issued. Also, you can watch streaming video on your device if we go live on-air.

Make sure your phone or device is charged and you have several ways of receiving notifications of severe weather warnings.

Save the number above to send your reports of video of severe weather. We enjoy getting you reports but make sure you a safe!