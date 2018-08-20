CLINTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Severe storms Sunday night caused extensive flood damage in Clinton and other parts of Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said rescue teams had to help two families evacuate their homes along Boar Road and Old Hwy 65. Roads have washed out on AR-9 approaching the historic downtown.

Mayor Richard McCormac is spending Monday touring the city with county and state emergency management officials. Social media photos showed downtown shops cleaning up water damage.

The city's mayor and fire chief said the water was so high that it rivaled the levels of 1982.

The National Weather Service said the line of thunderstorms dumped 5.02" of rain on Clinton over a six-hour period on Sunday. The complex prompted tornado warnings as well as they swept across north-central Arkansas.

