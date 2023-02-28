Strong to severe thunderstorms to impact Arkansas starting Wednesday

As a new month approaches, March roars into Arkansas like a lion with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Two weather systems will impact Arkansas beginning on Wednesday afternoon, and again Thursday afternoon.

System 1 will bring the possibility of large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. The timing of System 1 should exit the state late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The next and more potent system will arrive late in the day on Thursday and move across the state that night and into early Friday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

However, there will be a greater threat of strong and damaging winds and tornadoes, especially over the southern half of Arkansas. It’s important to make sure you stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather information.

Round 1 will hit on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

There's a slight risk of severe weather for roughly the southern half of Arkansas, and the main threat will be large hail. Though, damaging winds and a tornado are also possible.

Round 2 will hit on Thursday Afternoon and into early Friday Morning.

This second, and stronger storm system approaches Arkansas by Thursday afternoon and evening.

The storm system is expected to bring a damaging wind and tornado threat to the state. Winds in excess of 80 mph are possible as well as a few strong tornadoes.

There are still some forecast uncertainties that need to be ironed out with the second system. Questions still remain as to where the main surface low develops, and how far north the warm front will reach on Thursday.

As it is now, the area with the greatest risk of severe weather is the southern half of the state. We anticipate that a portion of southern and southeastern Arkansas may be upgraded to a moderate risk or a level 4 out of 5.

Another byproduct of the second storm system will be the likelihood of heavy rain and flash flooding.

There’s a medium risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in central and northeastern Arkansas.

Changes to the forecast timeline may occur as the two storm systems approach Arkansas. Though you should be sure to have a plan in place when severe weather threatens.

As always, It’s important to stay weather aware and have a couple of different ways of receiving severe weather information in your area.

