There is a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Newton, Prairie, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White, and Woodruff.

Northern counties have the higher chance to see the strong storms. Strong winds and hail are the main concern. Heavy rain and lightning are possible with any storms moving in.