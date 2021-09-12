Severe weather could be expected in Arkansas Friday night

Warm and humid air surges back into Arkansas could bring a few strong to severe storms to parts of the state Friday night.

ARKANSAS, USA — Warm and humid air surges back into Arkansas ahead of the next system, which could bring a few strong to severe storms to parts of the state Friday night.

A cold front off to the west is racing east and you can already feel the low-level moisture creeping back into the state.

Friday will have mostly cloudy skies and a warm breeze from the south and southwest and the temperatures will soar into the 70s across the region.

The 132-year record of 78 degrees set back in 1889 at the Little Rock Airport may be in jeopardy.

However, with a clashing of the warm air from the south and much colder and dry air to the west, the stage will be set for the potential of a few strong to severe storms Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Not all locations will see a storm or even rain, but those who do get hit by a storm may experience a rough night.

The latest from Storm Prediction Center as of Thursday evening highlights south east and eastern Arkansas with the best chance of seeing a few storms that may approach severe levels.

Friday severe weather 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Most of central Arkansas is under low risk of severe weather.

The threat of severe weather diminishes greatly in west and Northwest Arkansas.

Now for the details on what type of severe weather we could observe.

The main threat from this event will be any storm that develops could produce damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. The highest chance of that happening is in east and southeast Arkansas.

The threat of hail is lower, but a couple of storms may be able to produce quarter-size hail.

Storms are not expected to develop until after sunset because there will be a layer of warm air above the surface which will suppress the ability for clouds to develop into storms.

However, if this “cap” breaks, then storms may fire up sooner than expected and the chance of severe weather may increase in central Arkansas.

It is something we will be monitoring throughout the day.

With that said, below is the breakdown of when we need to stay weather aware.

The chance of maybe a severe storm in west and northwest Arkansas is a narrow window of 8 to 10 p.m.

For most of central Arkansas, the chance of seeing a possible severe storm could be as early as 8 p.m., but will likely hold off until after 10 p.m. and last through 1 a.m.

Finally, in southeastern and eastern Arkansas where the highest threat of severe weather is located, needs to stay weather aware from 8 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday or when the front clears the region.

By sunrise Saturday the rain is gone and much colder air will be filtering in with gusty winds. It will be much colder with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Since severe weather is possible during the nighttime, make sure your phone is charged and that you not only have the THV11 app, but also that weather notifications are turned on in case a warning is issued.

Have several ways to receive a tornado warning in case one fails.