Severe weather could make its way to Arkansas late Sunday night

Parts of western and central Arkansas could experience strong to severe thunderstorms as a strong storm system moves through the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ll see sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend, but going into late Sunday night the state could see some severe weather.

The new work week could start with a bang for some as a cold front enters the state, bringing with it thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Late Sunday night a cold front and low pressure system will approach from the west. Along the front a line of thunderstorms will develop in central Oklahoma and move eastward overnight into early Monday morning.

Current guidance suggests the atmosphere in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas will support severe thunderstorms, with the primary hazards being damaging winds and hail.

It’s worth nothing that a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out completely.

As the line of storms continues eastward into central Arkansas they should begin to weaken, though this is highly dependent on the timing of the frontal passage itself.

While a weakening trend appears likely, a slim severe potential still exists into parts of central Arkansas through Monday.