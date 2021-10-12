At least two dead after tornado damage in Arkansas

Gov. Hutchinson said at least two people are dead after tornado damage in northeast Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Below are the latest updates for severe weather in Arkansas.

Saturday

10:15 a.m.: Gov. Hutchinson confirmed that at least two people have died during last night's storms. One victim was at a Dollar General store in Leachville and another person died at a Monette nursing home.

9:45 a.m: Governor Asa Hutchinson will tour storm damage in Northeast Arkansas where at least one person has died after a nursing home roof collapsed.

Friday night

9:45 p.m.: Around 27,000 people are without power in Arkansas. Storms continue to move through the state.

9:15 p.m.: Gov. Hutchinson reported that a tornado struck in Mississippi County and first responders were on the scene.

In Monette, the roof of a nursing home collapsed with people inside the building. There are several reports that one person was killed and there are at least five people injured.

Roughly 31,000 people were without power in the state.

11:30 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning announced for Jefferson County, Cleveland County, Grant County, and Dallas County.

What to expect

The main threat from this event will be any storm that develops could produce damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. The highest chance of that happening is in east and southeast Arkansas.

Storms are not expected to develop until after sunset because there will be a layer of warm air above the surface which will suppress the ability for clouds to develop into storms.

The chance of maybe a severe storm in west and northwest Arkansas is a narrow window of 8 to 10 p.m.

For most of central Arkansas, the chance of seeing a possible severe storm could be as early as 8 p.m., but will likely hold off until after 10 p.m. and last through 1 a.m.

Finally, in southeastern and eastern Arkansas where the highest threat of severe weather is located, needs to stay weather aware from 8 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday or when the front clears the region.

By sunrise Saturday the rain is gone and much colder air will be filtering in with gusty winds. It will be much colder with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Since severe weather is possible during the nighttime, make sure your phone is charged and that you not only have the THV11 app, but also that weather notifications are turned on in case a warning is issued.

Have several ways to receive a tornado warning in case one fails.