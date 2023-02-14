Another round of strong to potentially severe weather coming to Arkansas

An active weather pattern is set to bring another round of strong to potentially severe weather to Arkansas on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — An active weather pattern will bring another round of strong to potentially severe weather to Arkansas on Wednesday night heading into early Thursday.

Here’s what we’re tracking:

The next storm system will begin to affect Arkansas late Wednesday into Wednesday night and early Thursday. There continues to be a slight risk or level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather for a good part of the state.

Currently, the best likelihood of strong to severe weather appears over eastern and southeastern Arkansas in the hatched purple outline.

Hail and damaging wind are the primary concerns, however, a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The timing of the second system takes it through Arkansas overnight Wednesday, into early Thursday morning.

It’s important to stay weather aware and have a couple of different ways of receiving severe weather information in your area.

Download the THV11 app and under settings, select notification settings.

Then under Weather, select Severe Weather Alerts. Make sure they are toggled on and watches and warnings are selected.

Also, it’s a good idea to make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working properly and you have fresh batteries as a backup in your device.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!