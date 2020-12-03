LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday with possible damaging wind and tornadoes across northern Arkansas.
Here's the timeline based on what we know now:
Wednesday night is looking to be cloudy with a chance of showers.
- Lows near 60°
- Wind 5-10 mph, breezy at times
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- Highs will be in the mid-70s
- Wind will start out at about 5-10 mph in the morning, then 10-15 in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.
- Spotty thunderstorms will pop up between the afternoon and nighttime.
Some of these storms may become severe with the main threat being high winds, but also a chance for hail and tornadoes.
RELATED: Your Arkansas weather forecast from THV11
RELATED: Lollie Levee prepares as heavy rain expected in central Arkansas
Thursday night will continue to be mostly cloudy and when showers and thunderstorms are likely.
- Lows in the lower 50s
- Winds will pick up from 10-15 mph in the evening
- After midnight, the winds will die down to about 5-10 mph.