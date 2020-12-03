LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday with possible damaging wind and tornadoes across northern Arkansas.

Here's the timeline based on what we know now:

Wednesday night is looking to be cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 60°

Wind 5-10 mph, breezy at times

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be in the mid-70s

Wind will start out at about 5-10 mph in the morning, then 10-15 in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

Spotty thunderstorms will pop up between the afternoon and nighttime.

Some of these storms may become severe with the main threat being high winds, but also a chance for hail and tornadoes.

Thursday night will continue to be mostly cloudy and when showers and thunderstorms are likely.