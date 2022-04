Easter weekend will feature an active weather pattern with rain and thunderstorm chances for Saturday and Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Easter weekend will feature an active weather pattern with rain and thunderstorm chances for Saturday and Sunday.

There is a low end risk of severe weather on Saturday in southern Arkansas as a cold front pushed into central and southern Arkansas.

The primary concern will be damaging wind and hail. Sunday will be cooler with periods of showers through out the day.