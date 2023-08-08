What to know about potential severe weather in Arkansas

Arkansans will need to stay weather aware Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a round of strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although unusual, severe weather in August is possible.

A very potent upper-level storm system will graze the northern portions of the state with a couple rounds of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and have a plan in place. The northern half of Arkansas is under a slight (level 2 out of 5) with damaging wind possible, as well as a brief tornado.

Northeast Arkansas is within an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5., as strong and damaging wind is possible there as well as a brief tornado.