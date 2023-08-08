What to know about potential severe weather in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although unusual, severe weather in August is possible.
Arkansans will need to stay weather aware Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a round of strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast.
A very potent upper-level storm system will graze the northern portions of the state with a couple rounds of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and have a plan in place. The northern half of Arkansas is under a slight (level 2 out of 5) with damaging wind possible, as well as a brief tornado.
Northeast Arkansas is within an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5., as strong and damaging wind is possible there as well as a brief tornado.
It’s VERY important to stay weather aware and have a few different ways to receive severe weather information. Download the THV11 app for the latest on warnings in your area and remember, you can stream our live coverage on the app and other platforms!