TYRONZA, Ark. — According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, Tenn., a tornado touched down in northeast Arkansas in the late night to early morning hours Sunday, Oct. 20 to Monday, Oct. 21.

The tornado has been ranked as a preliminary EF-1 with damaging winds between 86 and 110 mph.

Downing trees and at least one fatality were a result of the northeast storms.

