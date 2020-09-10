An in-depth look at what's happening with Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta, currently a strong Category 3 Hurricane, is likely to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in the same area ravished by Hurricane Laura in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Another major hurricane forecast is set to make landfall in southwest Louisiana Friday evening.

Hurricane Delta, currently a strong Category 3 Hurricane, is likely to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in the same area ravished by Hurricane Laura in late August.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Gulf Coast from southeast Texas to south central Louisiana. The latest data indicates that Delta could inundate low-lying coastal areas with 7-11 feet of storm surge waters.

Delta's rapid intensification over the last few days has been aided in large part due to warm ocean water. However, as it moves closer to the coastline today, it's likely to encounter cooler waters. The cooler sea surface temperatures will ultimately lead to weakening on it's final approach.

While this is good news for those in the path of this storm, it will still result in dangerous, life-threatening conditions.

Residents in southwest Louisiana can expect 7-11 feet of storm surge, hurricane force winds, and up to 10 inches of rain. Widespread power outages are likely.