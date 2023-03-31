Another round of severe storms expected to impact Arkansas Friday

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of Arkansas on Friday, as the state could also see large hail, damaging wind, and even a few tornadoes.

ARKANSAS, USA — Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of Arkansas on Friday with a moderate risk of storms, coming in at a level 3 out of 5.

Many forms of severe weather are possible, which includes large hail, damaging wind, and even a few tornadoes.

The risk of a tornado is greatest over portions of central and northeastern Arkansas on Friday afternoon and evening.

While that's the main area of concern for tornados, there could still be a tornado anywhere in the state however.

Additionally, as thunderstorms occur throughout the state, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph are also expected.

As far as timing, thunderstorms are forecasted to develop in western Arkansas by late morning. From there, it's expected that they'll increase in coverage and severity by mid afternoon.

By 10 p.m. Friday night, it's expected that the storm system should be out of Arkansas.

It’s very important to stay weather aware and have a few different ways to receive severe weather information!

Since this storm system will be moving through during the afternoon hours as schools are letting out, pay close attention to weather conditions in your area and have a plan in place in case you need to find shelter.

Make sure you have a plan in place and your safe place ready to go with your severe weather kit. Don’t forget to include something to cover up your head like a bike helmet or pillow.