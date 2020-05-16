ARKANSAS, USA — 6:50 p.m.: Tornado warnings issued for Clark and Pike counties until 7:15 p.m.

5:40 p.m.: Flash Flood warning issued for Faulkner County until 7:45 p.m.

5:25 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Nevada and Columbia counties extended to 6:45 p.m.

3:55 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Pulaski County until 4:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for several hours Saturday evening, as an area of low pressure will slowly move through the state, eventually exiting to the northeast by Sunday.

Some thunderstorms may become severe, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the southeast quarter of the state until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

In addition to the threat for quick spin-up tornadoes, the risk for flash flooding is increasing. Some locations across the state may see upwards of 2-4" of rain this weekend.

There is a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for the counties shaded in yellow:

Here is the 48-hour rainfall forecast:

KTHV

