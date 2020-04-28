ARKANSAS, USA — Severe weather is expected to begin this evening and roll throughout the state into early tomorrow morning hours.

As the evening comes, all eyes are on another round of severe weather coming through. The time frame for severe weather is from around 7 p.m. tonight - 1 a.m on Wednesday morning.

A low risk for severe weather is state-wide, and a medium threat for the western half. A higher threat is issued for the West, Southwest Arkansas areas once again.

We could see hail, heavy downpours, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two. This time the window is shorter for this evening, tonight only. But it looks like we have some bowing super-cells that could happen that could increase the wind threat. Power outages could occur once again in these areas.

Spotty rain on Wednesday is possible but overall will begin drying out with highs in the low 70s.

