JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado intensified and moved through Jonesboro around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

Reports are showing there are several injuries. Search and Rescue is on-going.

Local emergency officials are describing the damage from the tornado as "catastrophic." It has left behind extensive damage.

Based on that extensive damage, the city issued a city-wide curfew for 7 p.m.

The tornado appears to have been on the ground for at least an hour.

As of 8 p.m., Entergy had 5,245 power outages. Craighead Electric Cooperate had 13,949 out.

