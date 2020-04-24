ARKANSAS, USA — We are starting off mostly dry and small rain chances this morning in the 50s. We will reach a high of 77.

As the evening comes, all eyes are on another round of severe weather coming through. The time frame for severe weather is from around 6 p.m. - 1 a.m on Friday night.

A low risk for severe weather is in place from the city to North Arkansas. But, an enhanced (MEDIUM) risk is issued for the West, Southwest Arkansas areas once again.

We could see hail, heavy downpours, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two.This time the window is shorter for this evening, tonight only. But it looks like we have some bowing super-cells that could happen that could increase the wind threat. Power outages could occur once again in these areas.

After that, we have a stunning weekend that's sunny in the lower 70's. Spotty rain on Monday with scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday. It will begin drying out again Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70s.

