As Easter Sunday approaches, so does the threat of severe weather, unfortunately.

A strong storm system will develop and move throughout Arkansas, bringing a chance for severe weather to much of the state.

What you need to know:

Most of the state is at risk of severe weather -- southeast Arkansas is the area most at risk for strong tornadoes.

There will likely be multiple waves of storms from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The initial morning wave of thunderstorms are likely to be elevated, thus hail is the primary hazard. We'll be closely monitoring the afternoon storms, which is when we'll most likely see supercells start developing.

An area of low pressure will develop and strengthen as it moves through the state. This low pressure system will drag an associated cold front with it's eastward trek, providing "lift," a necessary ingredient for severe weather.

Ahead of the low pressure, moisture rich air is surging into the region from the Gulf of Mexico as well as strong wind shear, or the change of wind speed and/or direction with height.

Finally, instability, or the measure of "storm energy" in the atmosphere is forecast to be more than sufficient for severe thunderstorms.

