LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is deploying disaster response teams to Florida to conduct Hurricane Michael recovery operations.

In Wednesday's 9 a.m. National Hurricane Center announcement, officials stated that Hurricane Michael is currently spreading tropical storm conditions across the northeastern Gulf Coast and is poised to slam its CAT 4, 145 plus mile per hour winds into the Florida panhandle within the next few hours.

This potentially catastrophic hurricane will bring life-threatening storm surges, hurricane force winds, heavy rains and flooding.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) will be deploying a Disaster Response (DR) team to the area later this week; dates and location will be determined in the next 24-36 hours.

With this hurricane coming so quickly on the heels of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Florence, SDIA is again asking for gift cards and financial donations to ensure that the DR team has the fuel, supplies and materials necessary for this mission. Secure financial donations can be made at www.SheepDogIA.org/get-involved/donate. Gift cards for fuel, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes can be mailed to or dropped off at the SDIA National Office (Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s, 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2301, Rogers AR 72756).

Those wanting to #GetOffTheCouch and deploy with SDIA should contact Jason Dixon (JDixon@SheepDogIA.org) with the following information: first and last name; email address; residential address; cell phone number; dates available to deploy; if you have your own transportation; and list of any tools/resources you can bring (chainsaws, wheelbarrows, shovels, hammers, pry bars, etc.). Those wanting to deploy must be registered members/volunteers of SDIA; to sign up, visit www.SheepDogIA.org/membership.

For more information about SDIA, their missions and to become a member, click here or email Info@SheepDogIA.org.

© 2018 KTHV