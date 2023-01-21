Significant snowfall possible for some Tuesday, Wednesday

A powerful storm system will move across the mid-south by the middle of next week, which could bring snowfall to parts of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A powerful storm system will move across the mid-south by the middle of next week. Although still several days out, confidence is increasing in seeing impactful snowfall for parts of the state.

What to Know:

An upper low and surface pressure system will be moving in from the southwest late Monday night and is expected to trek across the ArkLaTex region into Tuesday. According to the latest model runs, the center of this storm system is projected to move northeast across the Natural state.

The positioning and track of this system will be very important in determining who gets snow and how much due to the placement of the cold air. The system will continue moving to the northeast into the morning hours on Wednesday where precipitation chances should begin to diminish.

Here’s a look at the preliminary snowfall forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for the higher terrain of the Ozarks.

The Ouachita Mountains may also see some snowfall accumulation, but at the moment not expecting nearly as much as northwest Arkansas. Surrounding areas near the River Valley region as of now could expect at least a dusting. The rest of the state will likely deal with a cold rain through the day and overnight hours.

The ground level temperatures there could still be above freezing, but not ruling out the potential of seeing some flakes or even sleet near central Arkansas. At the moment the accumulation potential for most of central, south and east Arkansas is low.