Skot Covert brings national award to Pulaski County Special School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More attention is being brought onto the Natural State and it's courtesy of THV11's very own Skot Covert!

Skot was part of a live weather Q&A that garnered Pulaski County Special School District (PCSSD) recognition on a national scale.

The aforementioned Q&A happened back in February right before a major snow storm, with Skot warning parents, students, and families of what they should expect from the storm.

This same coverage earned the district an award that they will be accepting later this month in Chicago. This award is in part with the 2022 National School Communications Awards contest brought upon by the National School Public Relations Association.

Following the the news of the award, PCSSD shared the following statement:

“PCSSD is grateful for our partnerships with local media, especially THV11. It’s relationships like these that help us better serve our students, their families, staff, and other stakeholders. We appreciate the time and effort Skot took to prepare our community for that particular severe weather event.”

