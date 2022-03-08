Snow expected to fall in Arkansas later this week

You will be needing the winter coats and hats Friday evening as the cold air takes over and rain will change over to snow across most of the region.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is only just a little more than a week away, but winter is not in a rush to leave.

Another arctic front will sweep through Arkansas on Friday, kicking out the warm and pleasant spring-like conditions from Thursday.

Temperatures may hit the low to mid-50s in central Arkansas before the boundary arrives producing showers. South and east of Little Rock may climb into the 60s.

Once the cold front charges through your neighborhood, the temperatures will plummet into the 30s with gusty north and northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Friday evening could feature bursts of heavy snow at times possibly leading to reduced visibility and a quick accumulation primarily on grassy areas.

Accumulation potential in most of central Arkansas should be a trace to 1 inch— there could be a little more if heavy snow banding does develop.

The highest snow amounts are expected in the higher terrain of the Ozarks and Ouachitas since the cold air will be in these locations longer.

These amounts may need to be adjusted, so continue to check back for later updates through the week.

Impacts on roads in central Arkansas look low, but roads could become snow-covered and slick in the higher terrain of the Ozarks and Ouachitas.

The opportunity for the highest chance of snow in central Arkansas appears to be in the mid-afternoon and ending before Midnight Saturday.

Behind this fast-moving system skies will clear out and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-20s by sunrise on Saturday.

But that’s only half the story because the wind will make it feel like the single digits to teens waking up Saturday morning.

Highs on Saturday with plenty of sunshine will climb into the low to mid-40s.

This is a brief cold snap as the winds switch to the south and southwest on Sunday, ushering in warmer and more comfortable conditions going into the new week.

By Wednesday the mercury is expected to soar back over 70 degrees!