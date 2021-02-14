Significant snowfall expected for incoming winter storm across Arkansas

Many areas across Arkansas could see several inches of snow, along with dangerously cold temperatures.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Temperatures struggled to get above freezing for Saturday, and they’ll be even colder Sunday as artic air continues to filter in.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued Saturday morning that now includes the entire state. This will be in effect from noon Sunday until Monday night.

The snow will come in two waves. The first round bringing light snow and sleet Sunday afternoon and evening, and the second round with more moderate snow early Monday morning.

Preliminary amounts indicate an area of 3 to 6” of snow could occur in central and northwest Arkansas, and wide swath of 2 to 5” outside of central Arkansas.

This forecast will be modified in the upcoming days, stay tuned to THV11 for additional updates.

Cold air is still in place at the surface, so it will mostly be a snow event.

A layer of warmer air slightly above the surface could mean sleet is likely for the lower third of the state, with snow elsewhere. It will be changing over to all snow by Sunday night into Monday.

Plan ahead now! The Monday morning commute will likely be messy or even dangerous with ice or snow covered roads expected, with snow still coming down.

Along with the snow, expect bitter cold temperatures to start the new week, Sunday through Tuesday highs will be in the 20s and teens.

If we factor in the 10-15 mph winds out of the north, it’ll feel like it’s in the single digits Sunday morning. Wind chill values could drop to below zero by Monday morning.

This is a serious and dangerous cold. In fact, we have not seen this type of frigid conditions in the past 25 years!

Some locations could dip below zero Tuesday morning, if there is snow on the ground.

Here are a few things to remember with this arctic blast:

Wear layers, a hat, gloves and keep warm. Hypothermia and frostbite are possible if exposed to the cold for too long unprotected.

Protect the pipes as the mercury drops into the single digits Tuesday, uninsulated pipes will freeze and possible bust.

Don’t forget the pets, make sure they are brought inside, or have a warm place and fresh water.

Stay off of frozen ponds. Ice will form on the ponds and lakes but it must be at least 4 inches think to safely walk on.

If traveling check the battery, fluids, tire pressure, and tread. Also pack blankets, food, and water in case you get stuck.