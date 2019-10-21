BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Storms ripped through Northwest Arkansas, downing trees and power lines and causing at least one fatality.

Damage was reported throughout the region, with the most reports coming from Siloam Springs, Cave Springs and Rogers, according to Robert McGowan, Benton County Emergency Manager.

RELATED: Debris, downed power lines prompt road closures in Benton County

The Embassy Suites in Rogers reported damage to one of its doors, which was torn off the hinges by high winds. Ceiling tiles just inside were also damaged.

A shopping center took heavy damage at New Hope Road and South 8th Street in Rogers, where the front wall collapsed. The collapse damaged several businesses, including a T-Mobile store and Marco’s Pizza.

Highway 112 is closed in both direction from north of Pace Lane to just south of East Avenue through Cave Springs due to downed power lines and debris in the roadway, according to iDriveArkansas.com.

Highway 264 between Highfill and Highway 212 is shut down due to debris in the roadway, according to officers on the scene.

Damage was reported at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, but officials with the XNA Fire Department said the damage was still being evaluated as of 2:40 a.m. Arrivals and departures showed to be on time at the airport’s website, with the next flight expected to depart at 5 a.m. A flight from Dallas-Fort Worth was delayed about four hours, according to the website.

Crews worked throughout the morning to clear roadways of downed trees and power lines. The Rogers Fire Department reported several calls for gas leaks, power lines down and trees in roadway as part of “signficant damage due to the overnight thunderstorm,” according to a Facebook post.

The National Weather Service and the Benton County Office of Emergency Management reported one fatality that took place in Benton County. Further information wasn’t available.

Tyson Foods in Rogers is cancelling their first shift at the Rogers plant due to damage and a power outage, said Scotty Sappenfield, acting plant manager. Second shift will start on time, he said.