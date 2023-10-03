Strong chance for thunderstorms this weekend in Arkansas

There’s a chance for thunderstorms this weekend as a potent upper-level disturbance paired with a cold front will push through late Saturday into early Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chance of strong thunderstorms over the weekend, then, frost is possible Tuesday morning.

With the arrival of the weekend, there’s also a chance of thunderstorms. A potent upper-level disturbance along with a cold front will push through Arkansas late Saturday into early Sunday. Saturday morning there will be a chance of a shower of thunderstorms with small hail. Saturday night into early Sunday, there’s a chance that a few of these storms could contain large hail (golf-ball sized) and even some strong wind gusts. Therefore, a good part of western, central and southern Arkansas has a slight risk of severe weather Saturday night into early Sunday.

The system should be a fast mover and should clear the state by Sunday morning. Behind the cold front, colder air will filter in and will stay with us for a few days next week. There’s also the possibility of a freeze or frost for the northern half of the state Tuesday morning.

