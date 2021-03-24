Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday night and Thursday

All of Arkansas has been placed under the threat of severe weather beginning Wednesday night and into Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Arkansas under the threat of severe weather beginning Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The higher threat of severe weather is for E and SE Arkansas where more ingredients for severe weather are expected to be located.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Showers and storms will follow along a warm front draped across the state as early as 10 p.m. for SW Arkansas. These storms will increase in coverage and intensity while moving north and northeast. Any storm could produce large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat with this round should be slim, but still have your phone and weather radio close to hear an alert if needed. Best chance of a tornado will be south Arkansas.

Thursday morning and through the afternoon, scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected as we wait for the cold front to arrive later in the day. During this time, the atmosphere could become recharged and round two could be more intense with a higher threat of a tornado. If showers and storms are more numerous than expected through the morning, then this will zap some of the energy for round two to strengthen.

Here is what the future radar may look like through the day:

Any storms on Wednesday could produce damaging winds 50 to 70 mph and quarter-size hail that may grow larger than golf balls in some areas. Most tornadoes should be weak, but a strong tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially in E and SE Arkansas.

The threat of severe weather will be possible as early as 11 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Thursday, ending from west to east through the day.

Thursday evening, the worst of the weather should be pushing out of the state and skies will clear.

Behind the cold front, Friday will be pleasant and nice. Not much cooler with temperatures in the 70s.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Now is the time to prepare on how to respond if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Know where the safest place in your home, work, or a business is located.

Remember a watch means severe weather is possible to develop, a warning means the severe weather threat has or is expected to happen shortly.

Make sure your phone or device is charged and you have several ways of receiving notifications of severe weather warnings.

