The five tornado sirens in Stuttgart are not working.

“We had some people check them out and found out one of them lasted about two or three minutes and the rest of them didn’t work at all,” Stuttgart Mayor David Earney said.

The Stuttgart Police announced the failure of the sirens Tuesday morning, April 2, via Facebook.

Residents said this is bad timing as spring marks the start of severe weather season.

“We were here in 2008 when the tornado came,” resident Cynthia Crum said.

People who remember a devastating tornado in Stuttgart in 2008 want to know they have all the necessary precautions.

Mayor Earney said he is working on a plan to get new sirens in the city as soon as possible.

“We’ve gotten together with our electrician and I have him going out and trying to find, you know, some kind of sirens that we can get as soon as possible,” Earney said.

But, it may take a while to complete the research and to find funding for new horns.

"It's not one of those things you plan every year to have one. And as far as the budget, we have a tight budget this year, but that doesn't mean we won't put things up,” Earney said.

So, what will happen in the event of a tornado warning before new sirens go up?

He said when safe, police officers will post up all over town and use their car sirens and P.A. systems as warning signals for the public.

"They're going to be able to turn on their siren. Even if they could they could do a loudspeaker over their phone and in the vehicle,” Earney said.

In the time being, Stuttgart said all residents should monitor local media outlets and the Stuttgart Police Facebook page during severe weather.

"We would suggest you get a radio station. If you don't have one, get a cheap one,” Earney said.