Thousands in Arkansas without power following Laura's stop in the natural state

At its peak, Entergy Arkansas had over 47,000 customers without power around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though the sun was out for most of the day in central Arkansas on Friday, many were still left in the dark after Hurricane Laura blew through the state.

More than 27,000 people were still without power around 5 p.m. on Friday, over 24,000 of those were Entergy Arkansas customers.

Little Rock citizen Craig Berry was one of the thousands left in the dark following Laura's stop in the natural state.

"Trying to save some ice cream and some other perishable items I have in my refrigerator and freezer last night with no success," he said.

The storm knocked out Berry's power at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"I thought, it'll just be a few hours and it'll be done and it'll be alright. And here we are, right now, still no power," he said.

David Lewis, Entergy spokesman, said as soon as the sun came up on Friday morning, Entergy Arkansas's storm team of about 1,100 people were out on the streets cutting down trees and repairing power lines.

"They aren't all lineman. Some of them are support personnel, some of them are tree trimmers, some are supervisors, safety specialists," he said.

According to Lewis, at its peak, over 47,000 customers were without power around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Union County in Southwest Arkansas got hit the worst.

"We had something like 9,000 customers out down there. They really got slammed because they're on the southern border and they took the first hit as the storm came up from the south," he said.

While Laura developed on the coast, Entergy Arkansas brought in a couple hundred contractors for additional resources.

Part of the team was working while the storm made landfall, Lewis said, assessing certain pockets of damage to route the power around.

"We got about 6,000 back on that way, but you can get only so far with that maneuver and then you have to go in and actually do the repairs," he said.

Those repairs will continue into the weekend while neighbors, like Berry, remain thankful the historical storm didn't leave more damage behind.

"I'm glad that it's over and ready to start the new day," he said.

Lewis said Entergy's goal is to have everyone in Arkansas back with power by Sunday night.

You can check progress on restorations across the state by going to Entergy's website.