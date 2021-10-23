Threat of severe weather likely for Arkansas Sunday night

Portions of north and central Arkansas will deal with strong to severe storms overnight Sunday as a cold front moves through.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the last few days, the environment has continued to look favorable for the development of strong to severe storms across the Mid-South for Sunday.

A warm front lifted north through the state Saturday afternoon, ushering in warm, moist air for this weekend. All severe weather ingredients such as wind shear, moisture and instability are in place to help fuel the development of these storms, especially in northern Arkansas into central Missouri.

A strong cold front will approach from the northwest by Sunday evening. Along the front, a line of thunderstorms will begin to develop as it moves southeastward overnight into early Monday morning.

All severe weather hazards are possible, but the primary hazards will be damaging winds and large hail. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Unfortunately, portions of northwest Arkansas have a higher possibility in seeing strong tornadoes as single-cell storms develop ahead of the front Sunday evening.

As the line of storms moves southeast into central Arkansas they should begin to weaken. A low risk for severe weather exists into parts of central Arkansas through early Monday. Below is an estimated timeline of the severe weather as well as what radar could look like:

Behind this front expect cooler and drier conditions to build in to start the work week, with another round of wet weather likely by mid-week.