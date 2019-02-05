Strong winds and heavy rain has caused several power outages in central Arkansas, including Pulaski and White counties.

Beginning at around 12:30 p.m., a strong thunderstorm caused damaging winds and rain to much of central Arkansas.

As of 4:25 p.m., Entergy is reporting 4,588 people out of power across the state. About 4,125 people in the Little Rock, North Little Rock areas are affected.

Areas in northeast Arkansas account for about 100 people out of power.

Tornado warnings have been active around the metro since 12:30 p.m.

As of 4:25 p.m., there is a tornado warning for Jackson County until 4:30 p.m.

There is a tornado watch for several counties throughout the state until 7:05 p.m.

