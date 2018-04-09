LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center has Gordon’s path cutting through Arkansas.

While there is still some uncertainty, here is a timeline for Gordon’s impacts on the Natural State.

Tuesday afternoon: No impact to Arkansas. Gordon expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane (max sustained winds of 75 miles per hour) between New Orleans, Louisiana, and Mobile, Alabama.

Wednesday morning: Hurricane Gordon will be moving northwest through Mississippi. Our far eastern counties may be seeing the outer rain bands. No flooding just yet and not expecting strong winds.

Wednesday afternoon: The center of Gordon, now a tropical depression, will be in entering southeastern Arkansas. This is the time we will be looking for heavy rainfall, especially in southeast Arkansas. Strong winds at times as Gordon moves northwest through the state.

Thursday morning: The remnants of Gordon will still be in south Arkansas and moving northwest across the southern half of the state. This will be a time for monitoring heavy rainfall. Western Arkansas will begin to see heavier rain around this time frame.

Thursday afternoon: Remnants of Gordon will be entering western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The western half of the state will be monitoring for heavy rainfall as the low moves north.

Friday: The low or what is left of Gordon will be moving into Missouri. We will still be monitoring for areas of potentially heavy rainfall to our western counties. There will be a sharp difference across the state with rainfall totals. Areas in the southern half of the state could see 4 to 6 inches of rainfall between now and the end of the weekend.

The reason Gordon will move the way it does is because of the surface and upper-level high pressure. If the pressure moves, it could change the path of Gordon.

