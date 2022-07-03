Tornado damage in Pope County leaves 1 injured, several without power

Officials say there are multiples trees and power lines down and the doors of Martin Township Volunteer Fire Department were blown off.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Following a long night of serve weather in the state of Arkansas, there have been multiple reports of storm damage in Pope County.

Reports of tornado damage were found north of the city of Dover.

The Pope County Office of Emergency management said one man was injured after he was hit on the head by a tree limb.

The chief of the Martin Township Volunteer Fire Department told us at least one home was destroyed with others damaged.